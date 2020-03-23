Illinois reporting 3 new coronavirus deaths; asking for personal protective equipment donations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois officials are now reporting three more coronavirus deaths, bringing the total to 12. The cases are in Cook County and involve two men in their 80s and one in his 90s.

There are also 236 new cases reported, bringing the state total to 1,285 cases in 31 counties. Monroe County is now reporting its first positive COVID-19 case.

Governor J.B. Pritzker also addressed the need for personal protective equipment (PPE). Gov. Pritzker announced a new partnership with the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association and the Illinois Biotechnology Innovation Organization to ramp up in-state production of essential supplies.

Pritkzer says the state has received supplies from the national stockpile, but it was a fraction of what was requested. The governor wants the White House to use the Defense Production Act to help ensure Illinois and other states can get the supplies needed to protect residents.

The state is working on increasing its supply and is asking tattoo parlors, nail salons, and elective surgery centers to contact officials about donating their supply of PPE. Those interested can reach the state at ppe.donations@il.gov