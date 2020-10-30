Illinois reporting record COVID cases; third time this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois is reporting a single-day record number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health says there are 6,943 new confirmed COVID cases. The state has reported single-day highs two other times this week.

The new cases also pushes the state over the 400,000 mark. There are now 402,401 cases in Illinois. The state is also reporting 36 new deaths, bringing the total to 9,711 deaths.

It comes as the state says it reached a new record of the number of daily tests conducted, reaching 95,111.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests is 7.3%. This is the number that IDPH has been consistently reporting in its daily releases and is calculated using total cases over total tests.

The 7-day average for test positivity is 8.5%. The IDPH started reporting that daily statewide number yesterday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH has been using test positivity for regional mitigation metrics on its website since mid-July. Test positivity is calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests.