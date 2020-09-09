Illinois reports 1,337 new coronavirus cases, 30 related deaths

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials said 1,337 new cases of COVID-19 and 30 coronavirus-related deaths have been confirmed over the past day Wednesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the 7-day rolling positivity rate of coronavirus tests from September 2-8 declined to 3.7 percent, however that average could be affected by a spike in reported tests on September 4 that officials said was caused by a backlog of testing data.

The 30 deaths reported Wednesday is above the state’s 7-day average of about 18 as of Wednesday, data compiled by WGN shows. The 1,337 cases is below the 7-day average of about 2,150, although that average may also be affected by the recent spike in reported cases as well.

Hospitalizations remain within the state’s guidelines, with 1,580 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Tuesday, including 357 in intensive care and 133 on ventilators. Officials estimate 96 percent of confirmed cases have recovered to date.

The 7-day positivity rate in the Metro East region, where additional measures have been put in place, remains above the 8 percent limit at 9.9 percent as of Sunday.

The positivity rate in the south suburban region which includes Will and Kankakee counties came in at 7.6 percent as of September 6, and has been below the state’s limit of 8 percent since September 3.

New restrictions were put in place in both regions on August 26 after it surpassed the 8 percent limit for three consecutive days, and state officials said the limits could be lifted if the 14-day positivity rate in the region drops below 6.5 percent.

Bradley University in Peoria imposed a mandatory two-week quarantine on all students and switched to remote learning only Tuesday due to an outbreak of coronavirus on campus.

According to state data, Chicago reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 and 3 coronavirus-related deaths over the past day. The positivity rate in the city from August 31-September 6 came in at 5.1 percent, near the city’s target of 5 percent, where it has been since early August.

Chicago added Kentucky and removed California and Puerto Rico from its Emergency Travel Order requiring anyone arriving from the 24 states on the list to self-quarantine for 14 days Tuesday.

Indiana health officials reported 720 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 additional coronavirus-related deaths Wednesday, while the 7-day positivity rate came in at 5.1 percent.

As debate rages on about safety and sports during the pandemic, cardiologists say post-coronavirus heart damage could be a game-changer. People with relatively mild symptoms can develop myocarditis or inflammation of the heart, which combined with elevated heart rates could put them at risk for more serious complications.

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci is sticking with his projection that a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine may be ready in early 2021, and it’s “unlikely” it will be available sooner, as President Trump pushes for a vaccine to be available as early as October.