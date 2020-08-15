Illinois reports 1,828 more positive virus tests, 5 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) – Illinois health officials are reporting another 1,828 people have tested positive for the coronavirus and five more people have died as a result of the virus.

The totals announced Saturday by the Illinois Department of Public Health bring to 204,519 the number of positive tests and bring the total number of deaths since the pandemic began to 7,726.

The state that has seen a spike in the number of positive tests in recent weeks did, however, report that the 7-day positivity rate of tests dropped to under 4 % for the first time since Aug. 5.