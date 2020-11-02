Illinois reports 6,222 new COVID cases as every region surpasses test ‘failsafe’ level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Every region of Illinois is either under additional COVID-19 mitigation measures or qualifies for them as of Monday. It comes as a second wave of infections continues across the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,222 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional coronavirus-related deaths Monday. The 7-day case positivity rate has now reached 8.1%.

Extra mitigations are back in place for Region 4, which includes the Metro East. The region worked to bring down its positivity rate and have mitigations removed, only to find themselves facing the resurgence mitigation again.

State health officials said Monday additional free testing sites will be available in southern, central and northern Illinois starting this week. Locations of testing sites are available online.

Gov. Pritzker also took time during today’s briefing to show how much money has been handed out to some of the hardest-hit industries through the Business Interruption Grant program.

$46.5M for restaurants

$9.0M for gyms and fitness centers

$3.3M for indoor rec venues

$3.0M for event spaces

$1.9m for concert and performing arts venues

More money is available for small businesses. You can learn more about the BIG grants on the state’s website.