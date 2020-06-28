Illinois reports 646 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths

CHICAGO – Illinois officials are reporting 646 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths in the state.

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported the latest figures Sunday, saying nearly 24,000 tests were administered in the past 24 hours.

Overall, there have been 141,723 total confirmed cases in the state since the start of the pandemic and 6,888 deaths. More than 1.5 million tests have been administered.

State officials say Illinois has been progressing faster than expected in meeting health metrics tied to reopening.

On Friday, the state allowed restaurants to offer indoor dining and other businesses to reopen with restrictions.