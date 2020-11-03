Gov. Pritzker holds COVID-19 briefing; Illinois reports 6,516 new cases

CHICAGO — Illinois health officials reported 6,516 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 68 additional coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the COVID-19 case positivity rate from October 27-November 2 — which reflects the number of new confirmed cases compared to the number of tests over that period — rose for a 10th consecutive day to 8.2%.

The current positivity rate is near levels last reported in late May, while the more than 82,000 new tests reported Tuesday brings the 7-day testing average to 81,509. Data compiled by WGN shows testing has nearly quadrupled since the spring.

The state’s 7-day average of cases has more than tripled since the start of October, reaching 6,719 Tuesday, while the 7-day average of deaths remains above 40 after rising from around 20 in late September.

Additionally, the 68 deaths reported Tuesday is the biggest single-day increase since October 21 when 68 deaths were also reported. Prior to that, the last date the state reported more than 60 coronavirus-related deaths was June 24.

Hospitalizations statewide continue to rise as well, with the IDPH reporting 3,594 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday night, including 755 in intensive care and 326 on ventilators.

After beginning to rise in early October, the number of hospitalizations is now near a level last reported in late May, while the number of patients in intensive care is near the level reported in mid-June.

All of Illinois will be under additional coronavirus mitigation measures including a ban on indoor service at bars and restaurants as of Wednesday, while positivity rates in every region established in the Restore Illinois plan are above the state’s “failsafe” level and either stable or rising.

Even stricter “Tier 2” mitigation measures remain in place in northwest Illinois and could come to DuPage and Kane Counties, as well as the southern Illinois region, this week if their 7-day positivity rates remain above the “failsafe” level of 8%.

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb mobilized the National Guard Monday to provide assistance at 133 of the state’s hardest-hit long-term care facilities. About 1,350 guard troops will assist with health screenings and testing so staff at the facilities can focus on patient care.

Health officials in Indiana reported 2,952 new cases of COVID-19 and 50 additional deaths Tuesday, while the 7-day positivity rate from October 21-27 came in at 8.4%.

As the coronavirus pandemic surges across the nation, Texas has surpassed California in recording the highest number of positive coronavirus tests in the U.S. so far, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

In recent weeks new hot spots have emerged in places including the rural upper Midwest and along the U.S.-Mexico border El Paso, where Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has sent additional medical personnel and equipment.

