Illinois reports first human West Nile virus death for 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – A Chicago resident who became sick in mid-September and tested positive for West Nile virus has died.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) says this is the first human West Nile virus-related death in Illinois for 2020.

The West Nile virus is transmitted through the bite of a mosquito.

“Although we are already into fall, West Nile virus remains a risk until the first hard frost,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “It’s important for everyone to continue taking precautions such as using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeve shirts and pants, and staying indoors between dusk and dawn.”

According to IDPH, there have been 24 human cases of West Nile virus reported in Illinois this year.

In 2019, IDPH reported 28 human cases including one death; 46 counties reported a West Nile virus positive mosquito batch, bird, horse, or human case.

Common symptoms include fever, nausea, headache, and muscle aches. Symptoms may last from a few days to a few weeks.

People over the age of 50 and those with compromised immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness.

IDPH gives tips to help reduce a person’s risk of contracting the virus using the three “R’s”

1. Reduce: Eliminate or refresh all sources of standing water each week. Repair or replace screens that have tears or other openings.

2. Repel: When outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and apply insect repellent that contains DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or IR 3535.

3. Report: Report locations where you see water sitting stagnant for more than a week such as roadside ditches, flooded yards, and similar locations that may produce mosquitoes. The local health department or city government may be able to add larvicide to the water, which will kill any mosquito larvae.