Illinois officials asking people who traveled for Thanksgiving to get tested later this week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois officials are encouraging people who did not socially distance during Thanksgiving to get tested later this week.

“You may feel fine right now, but you could be passing COVID-19 on to others,” he warned.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is recommending people that didn’t socially distance to get tested 5 to 7 days after your last possible exposure. For most, that will be Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday.

This comes as the state reports the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in 11 days and there are fears a post-Thanksgiving surge hasn’t happened yet.

Illinois reported 12,542 new and probable cases Tuesday, the highest in 11 days, and there were 125 deaths according to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during an afternoon press briefing that we are not going to see the bulk of the impact from Thanksgiving in our data quite yet.

“The COVID hospitalizations of today were people who were first exposed 1,2, or 3 weeks ago. And those who passed away due to COVID-19 today may have been fighting in the hospital for days or weeks or possibly even longer,” explained Gov. Pritzker.

Gov. Pritzker also said the virus is circulating widely in every county across the state of Illinois.

“If you become infected you will be infectious before you are aware you have the disease,” explained Gov. Pritzker.