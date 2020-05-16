Illinois reports more than 2,000 additional cases, 74 deaths

CHICAGO (- Public health officials say more than than 2,000 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and 74 more people have died. Statewide, 92,457 people have tested positive for the virus including the 2,008 new cases reported Saturday.
According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,129 people have died. A third resident of the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home is among those to die and 63 people have tested positive for the virus at the facility. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state can expand testing to more people.