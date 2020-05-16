Breaking News
IL: 4,129 deaths/ 92,457 cases; MO: 589 deaths/ 10,675 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Illinois reports more than 2,000 additional cases, 74 deaths

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHICAGO (- Public health officials say more than than 2,000 additional cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in Illinois and 74 more people have died. Statewide, 92,457 people have tested positive for the virus including the 2,008 new cases reported Saturday.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, 4,129 people have died. A third resident of the Illinois Manteno Veterans’ Home is among those to die and 63 people have tested positive for the virus at the facility. Gov. JB Pritzker announced Friday that the state can expand testing to more people.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News