Illinois reports nearly 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHICAGO – Illinois has reported nearly 2,000 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as public health officials continued warnings Thursday that there could be a reversal in the state’s progress against coronavirus if things don’t change.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 1,953 confirmed cases and 21 deaths.

Overall, the state has reported 188,424 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 7,594 deaths. Public health officials say 41,686 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours and the seven-day average positive rate for tests is 4%.

The numbers come as Chicago Public Schools, Illinois’ largest district, has decided to start the school year with remote learning.