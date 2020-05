SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Restaurant and bar owners in Illinois win the booze battle. After months of trying to survive on take-out business, a new law passed by state lawmakers allows the sale of alcohol, to-go.

Instead of selling drinks with the ingredients separated bartenders will be able to make and sell individual drinks. The bill requires they be sold in a tamper-proof container.

Governor Pritzker says he’ll sign the bill into law as soon as it reaches his desk.