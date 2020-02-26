Illinois road crews work to clear streets during winter weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUS - Across the river in Illinois road crews are out trying to make sure the roads are safe for your morning commute.

The Illinois Department of Transportation officials says that they have had full crews out since around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Joe Monroe with IDOT says there were about 80 trucks out overnight throughout the 11 county district; that increased to about 100 to 110 this morning.

Monroe tells Fox crews laid down a salt treatment all around the area overnight in preparation for the morning commute.

While there have been no major problems, the biggest challenges have been north of 270, said Monore. He is cautioning Illinois drivers that there are slick spots on the roadways and drivers need to be careful.

Officials say that most of the problems are in the northern part of the district by Jerseyville.

Illinois State Police Trooper Josh Korando says troopers have not seen a lot of weather-related incidents. In fact, Korando tells us troopers have really seen nothing out of the ordinary.

Crews will stay out as long as they are needed to make sure roads are safe.

Another view from I 55/64 in ESTL. Snow is covering some surfaces but not the highway here. The roadway is wet but that’s about it. Joe Monroe with IDOT says the biggest problems in his 11 county IL district have been north of 270. pic.twitter.com/s14B6PjxD2 — Chris Regnier (@chrisregniertv) February 26, 2020