Illinois sees 61 more COVID-19 deaths, toll now at 5,330

CHICAGO – State officials say another 61 Illinois residents have died from COVID-19, boosting the state’s death toll during the coronavirus pandemic to more than 5,300.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced Saturday that the state now has recorded 5,330 deaths from the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

As the state has reported in previous updates, the bulk of Illinois’ 61 newly reported deaths occurred in Cook County. The state agency also says that Illinois has reported another 1,462 new positive tests for the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 118,917.