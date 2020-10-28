Illinois sees 6,110 new COVID cases as new mitigation starts in Metro East

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois is reporting 6,110 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday. That comes just days after the state reported 6,161 cases over the weekend. There are also 51 additional deaths

The new figures come as positivity rates rise across the state. Wednesday is the beginning of stricter mitigation for Region 4 which includes several Metro East counties.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total is 6.7%. As of last night, 2,861 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 600 patients were in the ICU and 243 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

