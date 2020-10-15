Illinois sees highest one-day case total with 4,015 new COVID cases, 53 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois health officials announced 4,015 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day increase statewide since the pandemic began. State officials also reported 53 additional deaths.

Illinois is reporting 4,015 new cases of COVID-19 today, our highest one-day total on record. While our positivity rate is lower than any of our neighbors, it's consistently growing & that's cause for concern.



This pandemic is far from over. Please, wear a mask. #allinillinois pic.twitter.com/J8H92maCe7 — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) October 15, 2020

That brings the total for the state to a total of 331,620 cases, including 9,127 deaths in 102 counties in Illinois.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from October 9 to October 15 is 4.9%.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 67,086 specimens for a total of 6,531,009.

As of Wednesday night, 1,932 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 388 patients were in the ICU and 147 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.