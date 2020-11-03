Illinois sees short voting lines

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – For most of the day in the Metro East, the polls have had one voter in and one voter out.

Voters said the lines have been moving pretty smoothly and they’ve felt safe overall and they appreciate the short lines.

Poll workers say a lot of people voted early because Illinois voters didn’t need a reason or a notary for a mail-in ballot. They’ve already seen record-breaking numbers even before Election Day in St. Clair County.

Othe than the presidential race many people in the Metro East are voting on the possible consolidation of Cahokia, Allerton and Centerville.

