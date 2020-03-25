Illinois sees the largest jump in coronavirus cases to date

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – There are many new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois. Many of them are in the Chicago area. The state just released the latest numbers with 1,865 cases and 19 deaths. There are 330 new cases in Illinois. This is the largest single-day jump of cases to date.

Governor JB Pritzker announced a three-month extension of the income tax filing deadline and several new programs to provide more than $90 million in financial relief to small businesses across the state.

Edwardsville says that they are monitoring the situation in the southern part of the state. They have released a list of cases by county near the St. Louis area.

Madison County – 3 cases

St. Clair County – 7 cases

Clinton County – 4 cases

Monroe County – 2 cases

Washington County – 1 case

