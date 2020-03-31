Illinois sends app alert to find medical professionals to fight coronavirus spread

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Did you get a notification on your phone from the Illinois emergency alert system? The state is looking for medical professionals to join the fight against the spread of coronavirus.

This message was posted to the Illinois Volunteer Management System’s website:

In the COVID-19 event, Illinois is looking for medically trained individuals to join the fight. Individuals that register here may be potentially contacted to work in a hospital surge or alternative housing setting. If you are not a medical professional, you can find other volunteer opportunities at www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

The Illinois Department of Public Health provided updated numbers of positive tests and deaths linked to COVID-19, and Governor J.B. Pritzker asked President Donald Trump to enforce the Defense Production Act so states like Illinois can more quickly obtain resources in their fight against the coronavirus.

On Monday, Illinois reported 73 deaths and 5,057 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The number of infected patients in Illinois has increased significantly in the last few days. On Friday, March 27, Gov. Pritzker said the state had recorded just over 2,500 cases. That number grew to nearly 4,600 cases by Sunday afternoon’s briefing.

Also Sunday, the governor said he expects the state to increase the number of tests it conducts daily, from an average of 4,000 per day to 10,000 per day.