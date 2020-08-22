Illinois’ seniors struggle to schedule ACT/SAT tests amid pandemic

In this photo taken Jan. 17, 2016, a sign is seen at the entrance to a hall for a college test preparation class at Holton Arms School. The current version of the SAT college entrance exam is having its final run, when thousands of students nationwide will sit, squirm or stress through the nearly four-hour reading, writing and math test. A new revamped version debuts in March. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

CHICAGO – Illinois’ incoming high school seniors have been struggling to register for standardized testing ahead of college application season after the pandemic caused testing dates to be canceled.

The Chicago Tribune reports that students weren’t able to take the SAT at schools in April, and ACT tests in the spring and summer were canceled after sites closed.

Clay Linder is one senior who secured a spot to take the ACT. But like some, he was assigned to a site in other state. He registered to take the test in Chicago but was transferred to a site in another state.