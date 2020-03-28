Illinois sets guidelines for schools during pandemic

CHICAGO – Illinois has set new guidelines for schools during the coronavirus pandemic, as it seems more likely remote learning and other changes will continue further into the academic year.

The Illinois State Board of Education said late Friday that all districts must implement remote learning plans for all schools starting Tuesday.

The board said districts may use online or non-digital learning, such as giving out homework packets. But it said districts must find ways to engage students. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has suspended state-mandated standardized testing, including the SAT.