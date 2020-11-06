Illinois sets new record for COVID-19 cases as 75 counties at warning level

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 10,376 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. That is a new record, beating yesterday’s record of 9,935.

There are also 49 new deaths reported in the state.

The state is also reporting that 75 counties plus the city of Chicago are currently reported to be at the COVID warning level. Those counties include Calhoun, Clinton, Greene, Jersey, Madison, Monroe, Perry, Randolph, and St. Clair in the Metro East area.

The state’s 7-day case positivity rate is 9.6 percent and the test positivity is 11.1%. The test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps health officials understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.

Gov. Pritzker will be holding a COVID briefing at 2:30 and we will send an alert when that begins.

