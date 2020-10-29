Illinois sets single-day record for COVID cases; reports 6,363 new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois has set a single-day record for COVID cases today. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting 6,363 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There are also 56 additional deaths.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity is 8.2%. That number has been slowly rising. Last Thursday, the positivity rate was 5.7%.

The state is reporting 395,458 cases, including 9,675 deaths.

Yesterday, Region 4, which includes the Metro East, returned to COVID resurgence mitigations.

As of Sunday, Region 3 will also enter stricter mitigations. That region includes Jersey, Greene, and Macoupin Counties.

As of today, including Region 3, a total of nine of the state’s 11 regions have triggered one of the state’s failsafe state-action metric.

