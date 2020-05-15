Illinois Sheriff’s Association fires back after governor threatens to use state police to enforce stay-at-home orders

WATERLOO, Ill. – Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker is threatening to use local law enforcement and state police against businesses that reopen in defiance of his policies.

The governor gave the stern warning on the same day Madison County officials have gone against the governor’s public health orders and started to reopen.

The Monroe County Sheriff Neal Rohlfing posted this statement to the department’s Facebook page today:

“It has been very frustrating to watch this public health issue cause the many problems that we face today. I know many of our residents are struggling with the restrictions we are facing from the state. I will always side with our residents Constitutional Rights regardless to what consequences I may have. I was elected by the residents of Monroe County and I will continue to provide the highest level of public safety as long as I am Sheriff!” Monroe County Sheriff Department Facebook page

Rohlfing then shared this statement from the Illinois Sheriff’s Association:

“Illinois Sheriffs have been elected by their local citizens to keep their communities safe, a trust that every sheriff and sworn law enforcement officer holds dear. It is outrageous that the Governor is threatening retaliation against these leaders and the men and women of their offices. He is insulting heroic police officers, corrections officers and local voters.” The Governor again indicated that local law enforcement will face consequences for their statements about how they view the enforce-ability of his executive orders. Apparently, these consequences now include the threat of litigation and loss of funding, including funding that has been designated through the Federal Cares Act that was designated to units of local government. The Governor and his office have repeatedly talked about consulting organizations/groups of impacted experts on issues as they arise. Unfortunately, one of the groups that has never been included are the Sheriffs of this State, nor its representative organization, the Illinois Sheriffs’ Association. It is extremely frustrating to hear these continued comments in response to those that may not agree with his positions. Sheriffs were elected by their counties to keep them safe and they will continue to do so.” Illinois Sheriff’s Association Facebook post