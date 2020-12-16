Illinois’ to receive about half of COVID vaccines expected for rest of month; similar situation for other states

CHICAGO – Illinois and states across the country will be receiving fewer COVID-19 vaccines over than expected over the next two weeks.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will only be able to ship 4.3 million doses nationally next week instead of the 8 million expected. The same is true of the week following.

“This development will likely cut our state’s projected Pfizer shipments this month by roughly half, the same is true across the rest of the nation,” said Gov. Pritzker.

The governor said that doesn’t impact the number of vaccines that already arrived in the state. Illinois is expecting about 109,000 vaccines by the end of the week.

U.S. Health officials say they are actively negotiating for additional purchases of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine after passing up a chance to lock in a contract this summer.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said Wednesday that pending contracts with a number of manufacturers will ensure enough vaccine for all Americans by around the middle of next year.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 7,123 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 146 additional deaths.

IDPH is reporting a total of 870,600 cases, including 14,655 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois