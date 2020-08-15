Illinois state parks closed due to storm

UTICA, Ill. (AP) – Two of Illinois’ most popular state parks will remain closed at least until Monday after heavy storms downed trees, blocking roadways and trails.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources says Starved Rock State Park in Utica and Matthiessen State Park in Oglesby will remain closed until clean-up is complete. Both parks were hit when heavy rains and winds between 80 and 100 mph ripped across northern Illinois and the Midwest on Monday.

In a Facebook post, park officials said people trying to sneak into the park or parking along roadsides to gain access will be ticketed.