Illinois State Police and East St. Louis Police seek public’s help solving multiple murders

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Illinois State Police (ISP) are asking for the public’s help after multiple murders occurred in East St. Louis in the past few days.

The owner of G&P Confectionery, William Porter Jr. was shot and killed Thursday at about 4:00 p.m. inside his store.

East St. Louis Police found 37-year-old Hardy M. Burns shot and killed in the street on Friday at about 10:47 p.m. at South 15th Street and Baker Avenue.

Tony Townsend, 41, was shot and killed in a fenced-in lot at 1213 State Street at about 7:25 a.m. Saturday.

East St. Louis Police responded to the Samuel Gomper’s Housing Complex at 450 N. 6th Street, near the number 10 building to find a resident, 30-year-old Terrill D. Mason, shot and killed.

Police say the homicides appear to be unrelated and are being investigated separately.

ISP and the East St. Louis Police Department are working together on the investigations. They ask anyone with information to contact ISP Master Sergeant Elbert Jennings at 618-571-4124, or if interested in a reward, and wanting to remain anonymous, may call CRIME STOPPERS at 866-371-8477 (tips).