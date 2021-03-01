Illinois State Police enforcing Move Over law with possible $10,000 fine

The Illinois State Police are working to aggressively enforce laws on distracted driving and moving over for emergency vehicles for the next few weeks.

This campaign comes after the ISP have seen more squad car strikes. So far in 2021, there have been 10.

“A person who violates the Move Over Law, commits a business offense and faces a fine of no less than $250 or more than $10,000 for a first offense. A Move Over Law citation also requires a mandatory court appearance, regardless of what state the motorist is from. If the violation results in injury to another person, the violator’s driver’s license will be suspended for a mandatory period of anywhere between six months and two years,” ISP said.

A person can receive a $75 find for their first offense of distracted driving. If a distracted driving violation results in a serious injury or death, the penalty is at least three years and up to six years in prison.