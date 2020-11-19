Illinois State Police, IDOT warn COVID could affect staffing, slow down response times this winter

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – As the seasons pass—spring, summer, fall, and winter—St. Louis weather is constantly changing. But one thing has stayed the same: COVID-19.

With fall turning to winter the Illinois Department of Transportation and Illinois State Police are launching a new campaign: “Winter Weather – Get It Together.”

“It’s a very unique year; we’re not immune to COVID,” said Joseph Monroe, district aid operations engineer at IDOT. “We want to make sure the motoring public is aware there will be challenges for us this winter, but we are prepared to provide the level of service they expect.”

IDOT has already stocked with 66,000 tons of salt on hand.

“We want to take a proactive approach every year,” Monroe said.

Improved technology will allow motorists to access real time road conditions. People can check where the trucks are located and what roads are cleared.

The team wants to keep a positive attitude while aiming to keep COVID-19 tests negative. They’re doing this by wearing masks, social distancing, and cleaning vehicles.

However, COVID-19 is still affecting their operations.

“We have folks that have been hit with COVID,” Monore said. “They are being isolated, quarantined based on the various situations. And that takes staff away from us, so that’s less people we can put in these trucks.”

With staffing down, response times may be affected. The public can do its part by slowing not only the spread of the virus, but also driving slower as well.

“Do everything slowly. Slow acceleration, slow breaking, slow turning, do everything slowly,” Trooper Jos Korando said. “If they are telling you snow is coming, ice is coming, the plows are going to be out. Just think to yourself, ‘Do I really need to be out right now?’ Because with winter weather, our accidents that we see go through the roof.”

IDOT still needs help. They are looking for on-call emergency workers during the winter months. For more information, visit IDOT.Illinois.gov.