Illinois State Police search for man wanted for murder

HARRISBURG, Ill. – The Illinois State Police are asking for the public’s help finding a man wanted for first-degree murder.
ISP said Alexander McWilliam, 36, is wanted in connection to the March 13 shooting death of Mishealia M. Meredith.
McWilliam is considered armed and dangerous. ISP said if someone sees him or knows where he is, they should not approach him. They should call 911 immediately.
They said McWilliam is from Harrisburg, Illinois, he is 5’10” and weighs approximately 215 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ISP DCI Zone 8 at (618) 542-2171.