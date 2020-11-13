Illinois State Police search for missing Breese man

BREESE, Ill .- Illinois State Police and the Breese Police Department are asking for the public’s help finding 79-year-old Charles J. Koerkenmeier who has a condition that puts him in danger.

The agencies have sent out an endangered person advisory for Koerkenmeier who was last seen at 97 S. Main Street in Breese at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 11th.

Authorities describe him to be 5 feet 8 inches weighing 130 pounds.

Koerkenmeier has gray hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a tan “Ford” jacket, plaid flannel shirt, black dress pants, and black shoes.

Koerkenmeier was driving a White 2007 Ford F-150 extended cab pickup truck with Illinois Truck License plate, 8-9-4-7-6-B.

A distinctive way to identify him is he is wearing a colonoscopy bag.

If you have any information on where Koerkenmeier is, call the Breese Police Department at (618)526-7226.