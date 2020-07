SPRINGFIELD, IL – Illinois State Police are asking the public to help find a missing man. Daniel “Danny” Crosby was last seen near the Tri-County Fairgrounds in Pana, Illinois during the early morning hours of February 27, 2020.

Family and friends have not had any contact with him since February. Crosby was reported missing to the Carterville, Illinois Police Department on March 18, 2020.

Anyone who has additional information is encouraged to contact the ISP at (217) 782-4750.