Illinois State Police trooper arrested on drug charges, psilocybin mushrooms found at his home

Collinsville, Ill. – A Collinsville trooper was arrested Friday on drug charges after mushrooms were found at his home.

Illinois State Police said their Division of Internal Investigation began investigating Trooper Nolan Morgan on Thursday, July 2 after they received internal information that Morgan was in possession of and manufacturing drugs at his home.

A spokesperson for ISP said investigators conducted multiple witness interviews and a search of Morgan’s home where they found about 259 grams of psilocybin mushrooms

Morgan was charged with possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and manufacture of a controlled substance, psilocybin mushrooms. His bond was set at $150,000 and is being held at the Bond County Jail awaiting his next court appearance.

Morgan has worked at District 11 Patrol in Collinsville since graduating the Illinois State Police Academy in June 2018. ISP said Morgan has been relieved of his police duties.

The investigation is ongoing.