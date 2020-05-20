Illinois State Police will not arrest people breaking stay-at-home orders

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – Some businesses in Madison County, Illinois are reopening despite the governor’s orders. Governor Pritzker warned that he would use the state police against businesses failing to follow his orders.

In a statement, Illinois State Police say they will not issue criminal charges to people who violate temporary emergency rules or executive orders. They will apply those rules to corporations and other businesses.

Illinois State Police still urge people to follow safety guidelines.

This is the full statement posted to the department’s Facebook page:

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Illinois State Police (ISP) continues to focus on community caretaking, educating citizens and businesses and urging voluntary compliance.

As part of that effort, the ISP will act incrementally to urge compliance of the executive order.

Consistent with this community spirit and with state law, policy guidance, and discretion, the Illinois State Police will not issue any criminal misdemeanors to individuals for violations of temporary emergency rules or executive orders.

The Illinois State Police will only apply those emergency rules to entities such as corporations, LLPs or other business entities consistent with state and constitutional law. No individual will be arrested or taken to jail for a violation of the Executive Orders or emergency rules. We encourage all citizens to continue to do their part to maintain public health as we move forward in the days ahead with Reopening Illinois.