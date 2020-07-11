Illinois State program plans virtual camp for music students

Breaking News
NORMAL, Ill. – Aspiring string musicians in Illinois can sign up for a virtual camp offered by the Illinois State University String Project this month.

The virtual camp is open to students of the violin, viola, cello and bass who are entering grades four through eight. Students must have at least one year of experience.

The String Project typically holds weekly group classes for children, supervised by Illinois State University faculty and students majoring in music. Leaders have turned to virtual options during the coronavirus pandemic.

