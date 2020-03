Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The state of Illinois is not planning to delay its tax filing deadline. Governor J.B. Pritzker is resisting calls to push back the state’s tax filing deadline at least for now.

The government delayed the federal tax filing deadline to July 15, but Illinois hasn’t yet moved its deadline back. The state of Missouri followed suit delaying its state tax filing deadline.

Governor Pritzker said the state was counting on the influx of cash in April.