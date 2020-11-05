Illinois surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 deaths; sets another record for new cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill.- Illinois surpassed a grim milestone today as the state now reports more than 10,000 deaths due to COVID-19. Illinois is also reporting 9,935 new cases, the most reported in a single-day.

Those new numbers from the Illinois Department of Public Health bring the totals to 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths.

The 7-day statewide case positivity rate is 9.1%. The 7-day test positivity rate is 10.5%. The state says both numbers are important to help them track different things.

Case positivity: calculated using total cases over total tests; it helps officials understand whether changes in the number of confirmed cases is due to more testing or due to more interactions

Test positivity: calculated using the number of COVID-19 positive tests over total tests; test positivity accounts for repeated testing and helps us understand how the virus is spreading in the population over time.