Illinois surpasses 70,000 coronavirus cases and 3,000 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Illinois is now reporting more than 70,000 coronavirus cases. As of May 7, the sate is reporting 70,873 cases. That is 2,641 new cases in 24 hours.

There were also 138 additional deaths, bringing the total in Illinois to 3,111 deaths.

So far, the state has run 379,043 tests for COVID-19. In the last 24 hours, the state tested 17,783 tests. The Illinois Public Health Director says the new cases represent a 15% positivity rate.

There are also 4,862 in hospital with COVID-19 as of midnight.