Illinois teachers’ union calls on school, state leaders to protect students and staff during COVID-19 spike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers union, which represents more than 100-thousand Illinois teachers, sent out a call to action for school districts and Governor J.B. Pritzker to make decisions on instruction based on the record-breaking COVID-19 numbers across the state.

The union is suggesting school districts stay with or return to virtual learning after Illinois health officials reported last week’s record—number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and the highest death toll since May.

In the release, union president, Dan Montgomery stated, “We call on the governor and IDPH to establish and enforce clear metrics for schools to guide them for any future closures, so that individual districts and school boards can ensure safety within their communities and create plans for executing remote learning or in-person instruction based on science and positivity rate data”



Montgomery mentioned the long days and quick pivoting teachers have maneuvered through in an effort to keep themselves and their students healthy. He said, however, the stakes are too high to continue instruction in the classroom.

“We understand the pain that both parents and students are going through to adjust to this new reality,” Montgomery stated. “That’s why we urge the public to adhere to CDC guidelines by wearing a mask and social distancing. Public health officials have warned us that with the winter and holidays ahead, COVID-19 outbreaks will only worsen while the virus thrives in enclosed spaces.”

In the release, Montgomery stated many school districts are ignoring the numbers and science surrounding COVID-19 outbreaks in Illinois communities.

“This is especially dangerous in Black and Brown communities, whose residents have been hit hardest by the pandemic,” Montgomery stated.

The release also touched on inadequacies in school buildings causing difficulties with keeping students healthy



“Some school buildings are outdated and need improved ventilation systems,” Montgomery stated. “Some do not even have adequate hot water for handwashing. By allowing in-person instruction regardless of the current uptick in cases and positivity rate data, districts are jeopardizing the health and safety of students, teachers, families, and communities.”