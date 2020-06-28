Illinois teams up with an O’Fallon church to conduct COVID-19 tests

O’FALLON, Ill. – New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon, Illinois teamed up with the State of Illinois to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Sunday.
The free testing was open to all residents and ran in conjunction with their worship service. People attended the church service in their car with a mask on, and then they drove to the drive-thru testing area behind the church.
More than 200 people were tested.
This was the first time the State of Illinois has partnered with a religious group to perform COVID-19 testing.
The testing was available Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.