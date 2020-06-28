Illinois teams up with an O’Fallon church to conduct COVID-19 tests

O’FALLON, Ill. – New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon, Illinois teamed up with the State of Illinois to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Sunday.

The free testing was open to all residents and ran in conjunction with their worship service. People attended the church service in their car with a mask on, and then they drove to the drive-thru testing area behind the church.

More than 200 people were tested.

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

This was the first time the State of Illinois has partnered with a religious group to perform COVID-19 testing.

The testing was available Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.