Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 997 deaths/ 20,575 cases IL: 6,888 deaths/ 141,723 cases.

Illinois teams up with an O’Fallon church to conduct COVID-19 tests

News

by: Monica Ryan

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Daphne Dorsey

O’FALLON, Ill. – New Life in Christ Church in O’Fallon, Illinois teamed up with the State of Illinois to offer free drive-thru COVID-19 tests Sunday.

The free testing was open to all residents and ran in conjunction with their worship service. People attended the church service in their car with a mask on, and then they drove to the drive-thru testing area behind the church.

More than 200 people were tested.

  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey
  • Photo from Daphne Dorsey

This was the first time the State of Illinois has partnered with a religious group to perform COVID-19 testing.

The testing was available Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 10 a.m. and again from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News