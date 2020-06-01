Illinois to offer free meals to youth during summer break

Bagged meals to be distributed to children are seen at the closed T.C. Williams high school in Alexandria, Virginia, on March 16, 2020. – The Alexandria public school district is continuing to provide food to children aged 2 to 18 as schools are closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM / AFP) (Photo by NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois will offer free meals to school-aged children at hundreds of sites this summer, using options such as home delivery and drive-through distribution to ensure families that need help can get it during the pandemic.

The Illinois State Board of Education said more organizations are needed to participate in the summer food program, as the number of families relying on the assistance for meals when school isn’t in session has increased due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Schools, faith-based groups, local governments and nonprofit organizations are encouraged to participate, and meals are available to those age 18 and younger.