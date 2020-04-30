Illinois to require masks in public during reopening starting Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Ill – Governor J.B. Pritzker reminded residents the state’s modified stay-at-home order starts tomorrow. That means residents are required to wear a mask or face covering in public places when they can’t maintain a 6-foot social distance.

The measure is for adults and children over the age of 2 and includes people who are medically able to tolerate a face covering.

Governor Pritzker highlighted what the modified order means for some popular places:

Retail stores: they can reopen by taking orders online, over the phone, pick- up, and delivery.

Greenhouses and garden centers: They will be open with specified social distancing measures

State parks and golf courses: They will open with strict social distancing measures in place

Elective surgeries: They can be scheduled in compliance with IDPH guidelines

You can read more about the modified order as part of our conitnued coronavirus coverage.