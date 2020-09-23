Illinois, too, prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has put the state’s national guard in a “state of readiness” in anticipation of an announcement on whether charges will be filed in the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

In a statement late Tuesday, Pritzker’s office said if needed, the national guard would fall under the direction of the state police.

The national guard was activated earlier this year during civil unrest following the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police.

Louisville police killed Taylor in March when they executed a no-knock warrant at her apartment. Officers fired their weapons when Taylor’s boyfriend opened fire as they burst in.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer has declared a state of emergency ahead of state Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s decision.