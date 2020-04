CHICAGO, Ill. – Over 2,000 more coronavirus cases were announced Saturday as the state topped over 200,000 tests performed.

With 2,119 positive tests, the state’s total now stands at 41,777 coronavirus cases. The state lost 79 additional lives to bring its total to 1,874.

On Friday, the state topped its goal of 10,000 tests performed in a single day. For the second consecutive day, Illinois tested over 10,000 people.