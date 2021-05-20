Illinois treasurer reminding military families about over 100 unclaimed medals, keepsakes

ILLINOIS – As Memorial Day approaches the Illinois Treasurer is reminding military families there are more than 100 medals and ribbons waiting to be claimed.

Treasurer Michael Frerichs says the medals which are typically forgotten in bank safe deposit boxes or storage facilities. They were brought to the treasurer’s office are no contact with their owners for 5 years.

Since 2015, Frerichs has returned seven Purple Heart Medals, other military medals, and paperwork.

The medals and ribbons are never auctioned and are kept at the Treasurer’s office until returned to the rightful owner or family members.

“Memorial Day is a time to honor the sacrifices of our military members and their families,” Frerichs said. “These medals are a daily reminder of the sacrifices that others have made for our country and it is important that these special honors are reunited with their proper owners.”

For more information, visit illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.