Illinois unveils $7B plan to help schools post-pandemic

CHICAGO– Gov. JB Pritzker announced a multi-billion dollar plan to help with students’ return to the classroom after months of virtual and hybrid learning.

There is $7 billion in federal funding that is being made available for K-12 schools over a three-year period. The funding is part of the American Relief Plan. During a Wednesday press conference, he said the funds will help boost resources both inside and outside the classroom.

“With these enormous new resources comes the great challenge that most districts have never had to face. How to avoid the last 12 months become the lost year for our students,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Each school district received the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, filled with ideas from experts and stakeholders to help school districts renew learning.

In addition to the guide, Illinois state education agencies also will focus on four major goals to support schools including high-impact tutoring and encouraging enrollment in both early childhood programs and higher education.

Here is a break down of the total amount of funding some area schools will receive:

School District Total funding Lebanon CUSD $3,560,054 Mascoutah CUD 19 $2,732,034 St. Lobory Cons SD 30 $209,616 Marissa CUSD 40 $1,956,628 New Athens CUSD 60 $962,317 Freeburg CCSD 70 $960,888 Freeburg CHSD 77 $571,785 Shiloh Village SD 85 $867,664 O’Fallon CCSD 90 $3,708,858 Central SD 104 $1,937,795 Pontiac-W Holliday SD 105 $1,526,096 Grant CCSD 110 $2,113,066 Wolf Branch SD 113 $837,793 Whiteside SD 115 $3,745,653 High Mount SD 116 $1,799,899 Belleville SD 118 $15,388,987 Belle Valley SD 119 $3,439,043 Smithton CCSD 130 $542,132 Millstadt CCSD 160 $841,527 Harmony Emge SD 175 $2,658,732 Signal Hill SD 181 $1,313,851 Cahokia CUSD 187 $42,389,181 Brooklyn UD 188 $2,510,860 East St. Louis $84,862,752 Dupo CUSD 196 $3,505,057 Belleville Twp HSD 201 $12,045,968 O Fallon Twp HSD 203 $2,533,749 Roxana CUSD 1 $7,673,738 Triad CUSD 2 $3,186,619 Venice CUSD 3 $1,482,155 Highland CUSD 5 $5,674,436 Edwardsville CUSD 7 $7,095, 686 Bethalto CUSD 8 $6,873,631 Granite City CUSD 9 $30,575,632 Collinsville CUSD 10 $23,015,984 Alton CUSD 11 $33,139,951 Madison CUSD 12 $7,645,994 East Alton SD 13 $4,494,465 East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14 $2,372,670 Wood River-Hartford ESD 15 $3,020,452 Valmeyer CUSD 3 $174,493 Columbia CUSD 4 $774,749 Waterloo CUSD 5 $1,422,316

You can see the entire report and see the full list of funding allotted to all schools on the Illinois state website.