Illinois unveils $7B plan to help schools post-pandemic

CHICAGO– Gov. JB Pritzker announced a multi-billion dollar plan to help with students’ return to the classroom after months of virtual and hybrid learning.
There is $7 billion in federal funding that is being made available for K-12 schools over a three-year period. The funding is part of the American Relief Plan. During a Wednesday press conference, he said the funds will help boost resources both inside and outside the classroom.
“With these enormous new resources comes the great challenge that most districts have never had to face. How to avoid the last 12 months become the lost year for our students,” said Gov. Pritzker.
Each school district received the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, filled with ideas from experts and stakeholders to help school districts renew learning.
In addition to the guide, Illinois state education agencies also will focus on four major goals to support schools including high-impact tutoring and encouraging enrollment in both early childhood programs and higher education.
Here is a break down of the total amount of funding some area schools will receive:
|School District
|Total funding
|Lebanon CUSD
|$3,560,054
|Mascoutah CUD 19
|$2,732,034
|St. Lobory Cons SD 30
|$209,616
|Marissa CUSD 40
|$1,956,628
|New Athens CUSD 60
|$962,317
|Freeburg CCSD 70
|$960,888
|Freeburg CHSD 77
|$571,785
|Shiloh Village SD 85
|$867,664
|O’Fallon CCSD 90
|$3,708,858
|Central SD 104
|$1,937,795
|Pontiac-W Holliday SD 105
|$1,526,096
|Grant CCSD 110
|$2,113,066
|Wolf Branch SD 113
|$837,793
|Whiteside SD 115
|$3,745,653
|High Mount SD 116
|$1,799,899
|Belleville SD 118
|$15,388,987
|Belle Valley SD 119
|$3,439,043
|Smithton CCSD 130
|$542,132
|Millstadt CCSD 160
|$841,527
|Harmony Emge SD 175
|$2,658,732
|Signal Hill SD 181
|$1,313,851
|Cahokia CUSD 187
|$42,389,181
|Brooklyn UD 188
|$2,510,860
|East St. Louis
|$84,862,752
|Dupo CUSD 196
|$3,505,057
|Belleville Twp HSD 201
|$12,045,968
|O Fallon Twp HSD 203
|$2,533,749
|Roxana CUSD 1
|$7,673,738
|Triad CUSD 2
|$3,186,619
|Venice CUSD 3
|$1,482,155
|Highland CUSD 5
|$5,674,436
|Edwardsville CUSD 7
|$7,095, 686
|Bethalto CUSD 8
|$6,873,631
|Granite City CUSD 9
|$30,575,632
|Collinsville CUSD 10
|$23,015,984
|Alton CUSD 11
|$33,139,951
|Madison CUSD 12
|$7,645,994
|East Alton SD 13
|$4,494,465
|East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14
|$2,372,670
|Wood River-Hartford ESD 15
|$3,020,452
|Valmeyer CUSD 3
|$174,493
|Columbia CUSD 4
|$774,749
|Waterloo CUSD 5
|$1,422,316
You can see the entire report and see the full list of funding allotted to all schools on the Illinois state website.