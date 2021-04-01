Illinois unveils $7B plan to help schools post-pandemic

CHICAGO– Gov. JB Pritzker announced a multi-billion dollar plan to help with students’ return to the classroom after months of virtual and hybrid learning.

There is $7 billion in federal funding that is being made available for K-12 schools over a three-year period. The funding is part of the American Relief Plan. During a Wednesday press conference, he said the funds will help boost resources both inside and outside the classroom.

“With these enormous new resources comes the great challenge that most districts have never had to face. How to avoid the last 12 months become the lost year for our students,” said Gov. Pritzker.

Each school district received the Learning Renewal Resource Guide, filled with ideas from experts and stakeholders to help school districts renew learning.

In addition to the guide, Illinois state education agencies also will focus on four major goals to support schools including high-impact tutoring and encouraging enrollment in both early childhood programs and higher education.

Here is a break down of the total amount of funding some area schools will receive:

School DistrictTotal funding
Lebanon CUSD$3,560,054
Mascoutah CUD 19$2,732,034
St. Lobory Cons SD 30$209,616
Marissa CUSD 40$1,956,628
New Athens CUSD 60$962,317
Freeburg CCSD 70$960,888
Freeburg CHSD 77$571,785
Shiloh Village SD 85$867,664
O’Fallon CCSD 90$3,708,858
Central SD 104$1,937,795
Pontiac-W Holliday SD 105$1,526,096
Grant CCSD 110$2,113,066
Wolf Branch SD 113$837,793
Whiteside SD 115$3,745,653
High Mount SD 116$1,799,899
Belleville SD 118$15,388,987
Belle Valley SD 119$3,439,043
Smithton CCSD 130$542,132
Millstadt CCSD 160$841,527
Harmony Emge SD 175$2,658,732
Signal Hill SD 181$1,313,851
Cahokia CUSD 187$42,389,181
Brooklyn UD 188$2,510,860
East St. Louis$84,862,752
Dupo CUSD 196$3,505,057
Belleville Twp HSD 201$12,045,968
O Fallon Twp HSD 203$2,533,749
Roxana CUSD 1$7,673,738
Triad CUSD 2$3,186,619
Venice CUSD 3$1,482,155
Highland CUSD 5$5,674,436
Edwardsville CUSD 7$7,095, 686
Bethalto CUSD 8$6,873,631
Granite City CUSD 9$30,575,632
Collinsville CUSD 10$23,015,984
Alton CUSD 11$33,139,951
Madison CUSD 12$7,645,994
East Alton SD 13$4,494,465
East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14$2,372,670
Wood River-Hartford ESD 15$3,020,452
Valmeyer CUSD 3$174,493
Columbia CUSD 4$774,749
Waterloo CUSD 5$1,422,316

You can see the entire report and see the full list of funding allotted to all schools on the Illinois state website.

