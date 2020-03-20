Illinois veterinarian is helping pets through video chat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLEVILLE, Ill. - A Metro-East veterinarian is taking on the coronavirus for canines and felines and pets of all kinds. She's a different breed, dealing with customers on the road or online.

"Its video chatting which is nice and we charge a fee but the fee is less than a normal physical exam appointment," says Dr. Karen Louis, Metro-East Home Vet Care.

Working from the car or the low-stress clinic, Dr. Karen Louis has seen an increase in requests for telemedicine because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The low stress is totally different, so maybe people who don't want a house call or we can't get to them or they just don't feel like they want to clean their house for us," says Louis. "I'm always saying, 'don’t clean your house for us.’ But they still feel obligated. Or they can come here or we can come there."

By Thursday afternoon she had received six calls for telemedicine appointments. This vet is seeing more patients through laptops and phones while caring for canines and felines Belleville Illinois.

Dr. Louis has seen an increase in telemedicine requests at her Metro East Home Vet Care. She says if you live outside of Belleville and can't come to her or want to ask your own vet about telemedicine options available.