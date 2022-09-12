SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Starting Monday, $1.8 billion in tax rebates are being sent to an estimated six million qualified Illinois residents.

The rebate payments are a result of the Illinois Family Relief Plan in the fiscal year 2023 budget, which Governor J.B. Pritzker signed in April. In addition to the direct checks for taxpayers, the plan includes a one-year suspension of the state tax on groceries, a delay on the gas tax increase, an expansion of the state’s earned income tax credit, a sales tax holiday for school supplies, and the doubling of property tax rebates.

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021, or couples filing jointly who made less than $400,000, qualify for the direct checks. Each taxpayer will receive $50 and an additional $100 for each dependent (up to three children).

Illinois taxpayers can visit tax.illinois.gov/rebates to find additional rebate resources or to check the status of their checks. The state is providing tax representative assistance by phone at 1-800 732-8866 or 217-782-3336.