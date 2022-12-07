MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – One man has died, and another is hurt after a head-on crash Tuesday in Madison County.

Illinois State Police report that Alexander C. Maguire, 22, of Wood River, Illinois, died in the crash. A 30-year-old man from Granite City, Illinois, was also hurt in the crash.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday in the southbound lanes of Illinois Route 3 near Oldenburg Road. Investigators say Maguire was heading northbound and struck a southbound driver head-on.

Crews closed the highway for a few hours overnight while working to clear the crash. Illinois State Police will handle the investigation.