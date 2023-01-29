EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.

According to a spokesperson for the East St. Louis Police Department, the shooting happened inside the cafeteria on the Pilgrim Green Missionary Church property, located at North 37th Street and Caseyville Avenue.

Police claim two people in the cafeteria took out firearms and began shooting at one another. Both shooters were wounded, and an innocent bystander was shot in the crossfire.

One of the suspected shooters died. The St. Clair County Corner’s Office identified the individual as 16-year-old Devon Montogermey.

